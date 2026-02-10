SC allows PTI lawyer Salman Safdar to meet Imran Khan

An image released by PTI shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance via video-link before the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. — PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Barrister Salman Safdar, a lawyer of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, to meet the incarcerated former prime minister at Adiala jail, declaring the counsel "friend of the court".

"It is appropriate that a report be sought on the living conditions of the PTI founder. Barrister [Salman] Safdar should be given access to the barracks of the PTI founder so that he can give a written response," said the court.

The SC further directed the lawyer to submit the report on Imran's living conditions by tomorrow (Wednesday).



Noting that the report submitted before the court in line with the August 24, 2023, order, wherein the court had sought a report on the former prime minister's living condition, was at a time when the PTI founder was in the Attock jail. The court then adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.