Meta working on real-time facial recognition, codenamed 'Name Tag', for smart glasses

Facebook maker Meta is reportedly working to introduce a real-time facial recognition feature, codenamed “Name Tag,” on its flagship Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The facial recognition on Meta smart glasses is expected to launch as early as this year, allowing users to scan faces in public and instantly access identifying information through Meta’s AI assistant.

Meta initially announced its smart glasses at Meta Connect 2023, but the actual impact of this technology has raised significant privacy concerns.

What is Meta's Name Tag feature?

Meta's in-the-works Name Tag feature is being designed to reportedly enable Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses to:

Identify individuals in real time

Retrieve personal information linked to their identity

Display these details through the glasses' built-in AI interface

This development would turn the glasses into consumer-grade facial recognition devices. The most disconcerting thing surrounding this furtive feature is that it would be accessible to the general public, instead of being restricted to just law enforcement or security agencies.

Although Meta has not confirmed a launch date for its smart glasses upgrade, insiders have revealed that discussions about the feature are underway.

Privacy concerns and ethical implications

Other reports have hinted that the feature has been debated among Meta insiders for over a year due to serious privacy and safety concerns.

Incorporating facial recognition in wearable devices is raising critical questions about consent, data accuracy, and its long-term societal impact.

As Meta is poised to advance its AI-powered wearables, the introduction of such a technology could dramatically affect privacy in public spaces.