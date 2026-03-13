CENTCOM confirms 4 aircrew killed in Iraq plane crash amid 'Operation Epic Fury'

The U.S. military’s Central Command has confirmed that its plane, a KC-135, crashed in Iraq on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The CENTCOM update on the Air Force plane crash, posted on X (formerly Twitter) said, “A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq at around 2 pm ET on March 12.”

The statement added, “Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.”

CENTCOM, which is overseeing the military operations in the Middle East, said that two aircraft were involved in the crash, with one crashing in western Iraq and the other making a safe landing.

However, it added that the crash was not due to the result of any hostile or friendly fire.

The U.S. military has not made public the identities of aircrew members involved in the plan crash.

“We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members,” it added.

The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft carries three crew members, a pilot, co-pilot and boom operator, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The KC-135 is used for refueling purposes midair during combat operations to provide support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and those of the allied nation’s aircraft.

The aircraft that have been used for refueling purposes have been instrumental since the start of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran on February 28, 2026.