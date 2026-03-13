Is Labrinth leaving music? 'Euphoria' star's fiery Instagram post sparks buzz online

Euphoria and Columbia Records superstar Labrinth stuns netizens after a fiery Instagram post on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Labrinth in a jaw-dropping statement on his Instagram handle announced, “He’s done with the industry.”

The announcement has come just a few weeks into the release of his latest album, Cosmic Opera: Act I, and ahead of the buzzing premiere of Euphoria’s Season 3.

The one-time Euphoria music producer wrote, “F*** Columbia, double F*** Euphoria, I’m out.”

Labrinth didn’t forget to say good night after the bombshell news and added, “Thank you and good night.”

For context, Labrinth’s shocking announcement comes just ahead of the release of HBO’s super buzzing Euphoria’s Season 3, starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney returning to their characters.

Euphoria’s Season 3 is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2026, on HBO.

Labrinth composed his first soundtrack when Euphoria made it public that Labrinth would be the lead composer for Euphoria’s first season, an HBO hit teen drama.

Labrinth’s several of his original tracks, including Mount Everest and All of Us, were included in the show’s episodes.

All of Us went on to clinch an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music.

The teen-centered drama series is written against the backdrop of a group of teenagers trying to confront drugs, sex, broken family bonds, social media buzz, chaos and emotions often associated with adolescence.