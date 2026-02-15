 
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark first Valentine's Day with sweet posts

The 'Friends' star, 57, and Curtis, 50, have been romantically linked since summer of last year

February 15, 2026

The couple shared multiple posts on social media to celebrate the international Day of Love
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis aren’t holding back as they celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple.

In spirit of the International Day of Love, Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, both took to Instagram on Saturday, February 14, to mark the day in their own sweet ways.

Kicking things off, the Friends star shared a photo to her Stories of her holding up a box of the classic Sweethearts candy, with messages like ‘BE MINE’ and ‘SWEETIE PIE’ scribbled across the colourful candy hearts.

Curtis, for his part, leaned into both humour and his experience as a life coach.

He first reposted a viral clip showing a man trudging through heavy snow with roses and stuffed animals in hand. The caption read, “My brother tried so hard to ask his [girlfriend] to be his valentine.” 

Next, he shared an inspirational speech about love: “When you meet somebody and you ‘fall in love,’ another way of saying that is, ‘you are the key that unlocks the place in my heart where I am in love. You are my connection, the place in myself where there is connection…’”

The couple has been romantically linked since last summer, and they went Instagram official in November 2025 for a very special occasion. “Happy birthday my love,” Aniston captioned a photo of them together at the time. Earlier this week, Curtis returned the sentiment for Aniston’s birthday, writing, “HBD MY [love emoji],” alongside a candid shot of the two laughing on a boat.

Curtis is Aniston’s first public relationship since her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

