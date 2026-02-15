Why Daniel Radcliffe received heads-up on SNL Harry Potter sketch?

Why Daniel Radcliffe got heads-up on SNL Harry Potter sketch?

Daniel Radcliffe got a sneak laugh when Finn Wolfhard gave him a heads-up before Saturday Night Live aired a playful Harry Potter sketch.



A day before the skit went live, Wolfhard texted him: “Hey, just so you know, we’re doing a Harry Potter sketch.”

Radcliffe shared that he couldn’t help but just smile, finding it too funny and even thoughtful which left him in awe.

The SNL skit twisted Hogwarts into a behind-the-scenes romance inspired by the HBO drama Heated Rivalry.

Wolfhard took on Harry, Ben Marshall played Ron and suddenly Quidditch rivalries turned into unexpected, hilarious romance moments.

All of the star’s fans, however, couldn’t stop talking about the clever mash-up.

Radcliffe hasn’t watched Heated Rivalry himself but he’s very well aware of its buzz because of his girlfriend.

He expressed that the sketch was kind of funny yet sweet, showing that he can enjoy new, and playful versions of his iconic character as well.

Wolfhard’s performance gave Harry fans a fresh, cheeky twist, while Radcliffe’s reaction shows that he can still enjoy the magic on different side.