Megan Thee Stallion opens up about finding love with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion says she was not chasing love, and it found her instead

Megan Thee Stallion found love when she was least expecting it.

In a new interview with People magazine published February 13, the Grammy-winning rapper reflected on her relationship with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, revealing that she was focused solely on bettering herself first.

“Well, I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to,” the WAP hitmaker said.

Instead of searching for romance, Megan focused on herself. “I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me," she explained, adding that she was going to therapy and enjoying activities she enjoyed. “Maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right,” she noted.

Now, the 30-year-old says she feels something new: ease. “This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable,” she added with a giggle. “I'm comfy, babe!”

Having publicly debuted their romance publicly in July 2025, Megan insists love shouldn’t be forced. “People got to stop trying to be in love and trying to chase love," she said. "They just got to let it come to them.”