Maya Hawke secretly marries singer Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine's Day

American singer, songwriter, and daughter of Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke secretly tied the knot with singer Christian Lee Huston on Valentine’s Day.

The marriage news is now generating buzz on the social media with fans

Do Revenge actress Maya Hawke, 27, and the singer, 35, exchanged vows in a surprise Valentine’s Day buzzing wedding in New York City.

Maya's both parents—Dad, Ethan Hawke, and Mom, Uma Thurman—attended the intimate marriage ceremony of their daughter.

The wedding ceremony was also attended by the Stranger Things castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery.

The low-key love story of Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson revealed

The Inside Two star first met singer-songwriter Huston during studio time a couple of years ago.

The New York-based musician served as the opening act for Bridgers on tour between 2022 and 2023 and also appeared on Maya’s 2024 album Chaos Angel.

Huston, in a Valentine’s Day post in 2024, shared a snap of him and Maya sitting together on a couch.

He captioned it, “The first song from Maya’s new record, Chaos Angel, is out now. I love this song. I love this record. Can’t wait to share the rest of it.”

Just five months into the first song announcement, in July, Maya posted candid images on her Instagram handle, including snaps of her and Huston sitting on a plane together.

She captioned it while calling her beau a “musical genius”: “I am lucky enough to know this guy #christianleehuston. He is a poet musical genius,” and added that she was “lucky enough to write with him” on his album, Paradise Pop 10.

Hutson first spilled the beans, confirming he's engaged to Maya, while appearing on the podcast show SoCal Sound Session in 2025.

As the host Julie Slater observed, Hutson collaborated on the track 'Carousel Horses' from his album Paradise Pop. 10 with Phoebe Bridgers and his “fiancée,” Maya. The musician nodded, “Yeah.”

That buzzing conversation took place two months before Maya was spotted in photos this April, flashing a diamond ring on her wedding finger while on a phone call in Manhattan.

And in that month, the pair made their first red carpet appearance at the dazzling opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain, where Maya came to cheer Sink at New York City’s Booth Theatre.