Logan Paul makes record-breaking sale after defending Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance divided brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Geo News Digital Desk
February 17, 2026

Lately, Logan Paul is not letting any opportunity slip when it comes to making an impression.

From publicly defying his brother Jake Paul while stepping into a cultural clash over one of the music’s biggest stages to smashing record in the world of high-end collectibles, the PRIME co-founder continues to dominate headlines on multiple fronts.

Currently the Youtuber-turned-wrestler is making waves as he sold one of the world’s rarest Pokémon cards, a PSA-graded Pikachu Illustrator.

According to auction house Goldin, the whopping $16.49 million sale set a new world record for the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.

It is pertinent to note that the 30-year-old influencer had purchased the ultra-rare card for $5.3 million in 2021, which was itself a record at the time.

The jaw-dropping milestone came only days after Logan publicly voiced his support for Bad Bunny.

Breaking ranks with his brother, who had urged fans to boycott the Super Bowl halftime show, the pro boxer defended the Puerto Rican superstar.

"I love my brother but I don't agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” Logan wrote on X, separating himself from Jake’s criticism and rejecting the “fake American citizen” remark aimed at the global music icon.

