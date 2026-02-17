Dwayne Johnson feels 'privileged' to work with Danny DeVito on 'Jumanji 4'

Dwayne Johnson announces wrap of the upcoming 'Jumanji' sequel

Dwayne Johnson has just confirmed the wrap of Jumanji 4 with an emotional post.

Taking it to X, Johnson aka The Rock dropped some pictures announcing the wrap of the new Jumanji sequel while paying a tribute to legendary actor Danny DeVito.

One of the photos featured the professional wrestler with co-star Kevin Hart. Dwayne can be seen kissing Danny’s bald head expressing his love for the legend.

“That’s an official Jumanji wrap on the one and the only, Danny DeVito.

"To work with you, and learn from you has been an honor and to call you my friend, will always be a privilege.”

“Thank you, brother for your anchoring heart and JOY throughout our Jumanji franchise”, wrote Johnson. He concluded the heartwarming note saying, “Let’s tell more stories together.”

The 53-year-old jokingly wrote, “Ps, please keep smilin’ and please keep exfoliating the top of your head.”

The Hobbs & Shaw actor’s post has been making rounds on the internet with fans expressing their excitement over the upcoming project.

One of the them wrote, “Danny DeVito in jumanji was not on my 2026 bingo card but this might actually be the greatest casting decision of all time.”

Meanwhile, another one penned, “What a heartfelt tribute. Danny DeVito brought so much charm and humor to the Jumanji franchise.”

“You can really feel the genuine friendship and respect behind those words that kind of chemistry is part of what made the films so fun to watch.”