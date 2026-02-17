PHC orders immediate reopening of roads blocked by PTI protesters

PTI workers stage a sit Hazara Motorway in Abbottabad, KP, February 17, 2026. — X/@PTIKPOfficial

Petitioner says patients died due to road blockages.

PTI workers continue protest on key intercity routes.

Petition filed in FCC against road blockades in KP.



The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday ordered the immediate reopening of highways and all major roads blocked due to protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the alleged negligence in the treatment of the jailed party founder Imran Khan.

In a two-page written order, the court ordered police to reopen all roads and highways today, saying the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that road closures had caused severe hardship to the public.

The court observed that counsel had submitted that patients had died while being transported due to road blockages.

Traffic flow remained disrupted on key intercity routes in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the PTI continued its protests against the alleged delay in the treatment of the party founder, who has been in jail since August 2023.

In Swabi, party workers continued their sit-in at the motorway rest area, leading to the suspension of traffic on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

In Abbottabad, PTI workers continued a sit-in at the Havelian Interchange on the Hazara Motorway for a fourth consecutive day. As a result, the route remained closed from both the Islamabad and Mansehra sides.

In Nowshera, PTI workers continued their protest near the Rashakai-Motorway Interchange, with local administration advising commuters to use the GT Road as an alternative route.

During today's hearing, the PHC summoned the KP advocate general, inspector general of police and the chief secretary in connection with the case.

In its order, the court stated that IG and chief secretary admitted that the roads had been closed due to the protest.

When asked about action taken against the protesters, the IG and chief secretary failed to satisfy the court, read the court order.

The court expressed regret over the response submitted by the police and the provincial government on the matter, directing the IG to ensure that no roads are blocked by protesters.

The PHC also ordered the police to take all possible measures to restore traffic on highways and other roads without delay.

FCC moved against road closures

A separate petition has been filed in the Federal Constitutional Court challenging road blockades in KP, with the petitioner seeking an immediate order to restore movement across the province.

The petition, filed by citizen Khawaja Azhar Rashid, stated that closures by PTI workers have disrupted traffic and created serious difficulties for commuters across the province.

The petitioner warned that continued road closures during the holy month of Ramadan could lead to shortages of essential goods in the province, requesting the court to direct authorities to ensure freedom of movement within the province.

The PTI protests and road blockades come as party leaders demand that Imran be shifted to a hospital for treatment of an eye condition.

In addition to party workers, PTI lawmakers have staged a sit-in at the Parliament House in Islamabad, which entered its fifth day today.

PTI leaders are also holding a sit-in outside KP House in Islamabad, calling for the former prime minister to be granted access to his personal physician and family members.