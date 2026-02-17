 
Geo News

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passes away at 84: Here's what we know

Jackson had contested the U.S. presidential elections twice as a Democratic nominee, first in 1984 and then in 1988

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 17, 2026

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passes away at 84: Here's what we know

Jesse Jackson, the icon of the civil rights movement in America, has died at age 85.

Jackson’s family shared the news on Tuesday, February 17, in a statement on social media.

The family didn’t state the cause of his death but said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

In a 2017 interview, Jackson disclosed his health battles. He revealed that he had been fighting with Parkinson’s disease and received treatment for the illness as an outpatient in Chicago.

He continued the treatment for two at Northwestern Medicine before making his diagnosis public.

He got hospitalized for Covid-19 in August 2021 and two months later again following a fall in which he struck his head while supporting Howard University students protesting over poor living conditions.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passes away at 84: Heres what we know
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passes away at 84: Here's what we know

Who was Jesse Jackson?

Jesse was born in 1941 in the Jim Crow South and is seen as becoming one of the most influential political figures of the late twentieth century.

Jackson escalated the ladders as he was a close follower of Martin Luther King Jr. In the formative days of the civil rights movement in America.

Jackson had contested the U.S. presidential elections twice as a Democratic nominee, first in 1984 and then in 1988.

Jackson is survived by six children and his wife, Jacqueline Brown.

Obama clarifies after saying aliens are 'real' in viral clip
Obama clarifies after saying aliens are 'real' in viral clip
Anderson Cooper to leave CBS's '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Anderson Cooper to leave CBS's '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Chinese ‘Year of Fire Horse' to bring luck for Mamdani, challenges for Trump
Chinese ‘Year of Fire Horse' to bring luck for Mamdani, challenges for Trump
Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, finally wins Olympic gold in monobob video
Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, finally wins Olympic gold in monobob
First solar eclipse of 2026 to create stunning 'ring of fire': When, where to watch
First solar eclipse of 2026 to create stunning 'ring of fire': When, where to watch
Rhode Island shooting: Police identify shooter Robert Dorgan, say attack tied to family dispute video
Rhode Island shooting: Police identify shooter Robert Dorgan, say attack tied to family dispute
What new AI rules has UK PM Keir Starmer announced for AI chatbots, social media?
What new AI rules has UK PM Keir Starmer announced for AI chatbots, social media?
Flash flood warning issued for Los Angeles as powerful storm drenches Southern California
Flash flood warning issued for Los Angeles as powerful storm drenches Southern California