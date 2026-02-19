Pakistan Hockey Federation president steps down after Australia tour controversy

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti is addressing a press conference in Lahore on February 19, 2026. —Screenshot via Geo News

PHF lacked funds to cover tour expenses for Pro League: Bugti.

Bugti claims PSF 'failed' to release hotel payments on time.

Inquiry committee holds PHF "responsible," say sources.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti has resigned from his position, accusing the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) of mismanagement and failing to provide funds in time for the national team’s tour of Australia.

Addressing a press conference, Bugti said the federation lacked sufficient financial resources to independently meet travel and logistical expenses related to the team’s participation in the FIH Pro League.

He said that, on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PSB was required to release the necessary funds on time. However, according to Bugti, the board failed to do so, causing serious difficulties for the national hockey team, particularly during the Australia tour.

Bugti alleged that the PSB did not release payments for hotel bookings in Australia on time, resulting in major logistical problems for players and officials. He added that he personally visited the PSB office to request the immediate release of funds but was informed that the process could take up to two months.

He appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir to form a committee to investigate the matter and determine the facts.

Bugti also announced a two-year ban on Pakistan captain Ammad Shakeel Butt, accusing him of threatening fellow players and running a campaign against the federation’s management.

He clarified that the PHF had decided a day earlier to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Butt over misconduct.

'Inquiry committee completes probe'

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said that a three-member inquiry committee formed by the PSB has completed its investigation and submitted its report to the prime minister.

According to sources familiar with the development, the inquiry committee has held the PHF accountable in its findings.

Australia visit chaos

The controversy erupted after videos circulated on social media showing Pakistan national hockey team players living in substandard accommodation during their recent tour of Australia.

PM Shehbaz took notice of the matter, leading to the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

Team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt also made serious allegations of mismanagement and mental harassment against the team management and the PHF.

Speaking to the media upon arriving at Lahore airport on Wednesday, Butt confirmed that the troubling reports from Australia were accurate, saying that players were subjected to conditions no professional athlete should face.

He revealed that players were made to perform menial tasks, including cleaning kitchens, washing dishes, laundering their own clothes, and scrubbing washrooms before heading to the field for training and matches.