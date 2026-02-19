John Travolta stuns fans with surprise announcement on 72nd birthday

John Travolta generated buzz on social media when he stunned his fans with the surprise announcement on his 72nd birthday.

JT, while accepting birthday wishes, thanked his fans while revealing that he earned a private jet license on his birthday.

The Grease actor shared the birthday post on his Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Travolta wrote, It's my birthday today!” he exclaimed.

"And I’m very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express—thank you for all my birthday wishes!”

In the separate video post, John offered his community of 5.6 million followers a sneak peek into the aircraft and shared a video of it taking off from the runway.

He captioned it, “I’ve just accomplished my license in the Global Express SIC (second in command),” the Pulp Fiction star explained while sitting in the cockpit.

"Congratulations to me.”

What made Travolta’s fans more excited was the instant reaction of JT’s daughter.

In a cute, heartwarming moment, she responded to the post. Ella Bleu, 25, jumped in the comments section.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!!”