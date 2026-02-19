 
UFC fighter Sean Strickland under fire for sexist remarks: 'No one cares about women's sports'

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland declared trans people to be mentally ill

Geo News Digital Desk
February 19, 2026

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has landed himself in hot water after his derogatory remarks regarding women athletes and a pro-Trump rant during a UFC on Paramount media event went viral.

The 34-year-old professional mixed martial arts athlete reacted to the announcement of Ronda Rousey’s bout with Gina Carano.

Strickland made derogatory remarks, saying, “Ronda Rousey: That bi*ch can fight. I think she lost a couple of bouts to her ex, but she can fight (giggles).”

He also made sexist remarks about Carano, adding, “No one gives a f**k about women’s sports.”

Strickland said, “We have empowered women so much that it ruined our society,” before shifting his focus to Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

He used a homophobic slur to describe Bad Bunny as “faggot,” alleging that sports executives conspired to “ruin and gay up” the NFL, which he claimed was once a standard of traditional masculinity.

Strickland repeatedly described Bad Bunny as Puerto Rican gay; however, the singer has never publicly labelled his sexual orientation.

Former UFC middleweight champion declared trans people to be mentally ill, adding, “Mental illness is real, and Trans people have gone too far.”

His remarks received significant criticism. One user mentioned Paramount and wrote: “Are we cool with homophobic slurs now??”

Another expressed, “He really does not know when to stop fighting.”

Paramount and UFC have yet to respond to Strickland’s controversial remarks.

Strickland is set to face Anthony Hernandez at the Middleweight main event at UFC Fight Night on Sunday, February 22, 2026. 

