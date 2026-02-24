 
King Charles omits Prince Harry from important plan

King Charles is charting a new course for the Monarchy amid family turmoil

February 24, 2026

Prince Harry should not get his hopes up as King Charles' team dismissed any possibility of a meeting between father and son during the upcoming important trip.

The monarch is set to visit the United States to mark America’s 250th anniversary, but as per reports, he will not include a meet-up with the Duke of Sussex in his itinerary. 

The crucial trip to the US will be for three days, The Express reported. Engagement at Washington and New York has been included in the King's plan. However, the third location has not been revealed yet.

King Charles' US  trip revolves around "a short, tightly organised programme centred on America’s semiquincentennial events."

The fans of Sussexes might be upset as the monarch will not be visiting California, where Harry and Meghan reside with Archie and Lilibet. 

King Charles' move hinted that at the moment, his priority is to strengthen his monarchy and the UK's image, especially after the Andrew-Epstein saga. 

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry and King Charles met last time in September 2025 at Clarence House in London. Soon after, the Duke made public plea to make peace with his family.

