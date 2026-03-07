How to watch UFC 326 for free?

After a decade, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are set to face each other to claim the ceremonial BMF title in the main event of UFC 326.

The clash marks the collision of two UFC legends. Both players last fought against each other in 2015, the match that lasted 99 seconds.

However, the fight took a dramatic turn when Oliveira had a neck injury which nearly left him paralysed.

How to Watch

UFC events are available exclusively on Paramount +. The essential package is available for $8.99 per month, while Premium is available for $13.99 per month. However, to watch it free, users can avail a seven-day free trial.

The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fight card and odds

Max Holloway (c): 220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, Lightweights (BMF title)

Caio Borralho: 250 vs. Reinier de Ridder +205, Middleweights

Raul Rosas Jr.: 270 vs. Rob Font +220, Bantamweights

Michael Johnson:118 vs. Drew Dober -102, Lightweights

Gregory Rodrigues:162 vs. Brunno Ferreira +136, Middleweights

UFC president Dana White is expected to appear tonight to unveil White House UFC fight card that is scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn.