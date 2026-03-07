 
Geo News

How to watch UFC 326 for free?

Max Holloway defends BMF title against Charles Oliveira in UFC 326 main event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 07, 2026

How to watch UFC 326 for free?
How to watch UFC 326 for free?

After a decade, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are set to face each other to claim the ceremonial BMF title in the main event of UFC 326.

The clash marks the collision of two UFC legends. Both players last fought against each other in 2015, the match that lasted 99 seconds.

However, the fight took a dramatic turn when Oliveira had a neck injury which nearly left him paralysed.

How to Watch

UFC events are available exclusively on Paramount +. The essential package is available for $8.99 per month, while Premium is available for $13.99 per month. However, to watch it free, users can avail a seven-day free trial.

The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fight card and odds

  • Max Holloway (c): 220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, Lightweights (BMF title)
  • Caio Borralho: 250 vs. Reinier de Ridder +205, Middleweights
  • Raul Rosas Jr.: 270 vs. Rob Font +220, Bantamweights
  • Michael Johnson:118 vs. Drew Dober -102, Lightweights
  • Gregory Rodrigues:162 vs. Brunno Ferreira +136, Middleweights

UFC president Dana White is expected to appear tonight to unveil White House UFC fight card that is scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn. 

Ian Huntley, who murdered Soham girls dies in hospital after prison attack
Ian Huntley, who murdered Soham girls dies in hospital after prison attack
Chicago funeral celebrates Rev. Jesse Jackson as three former presidents deliver rousing tributes
Chicago funeral celebrates Rev. Jesse Jackson as three former presidents deliver rousing tributes
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer dies suddenly aged 36: What actually happened
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer dies suddenly aged 36: What actually happened
Team USA blows out Brazil in World Baseball Classic opener
Team USA blows out Brazil in World Baseball Classic opener
Next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix': Specs, price rumours, release date predictions
Next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix': Specs, price rumours, release date predictions
Deadly storms hammer Oklahoma as millions brace for monster hail, tornadoes
Deadly storms hammer Oklahoma as millions brace for monster hail, tornadoes
Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks released after DUI arrest in Arizona
Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks released after DUI arrest in Arizona
US may use ‘mother of all bombs' in potential strike on Iran
US may use ‘mother of all bombs' in potential strike on Iran