Everything to know about AR-15 rifle used to fire 10 shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home

Woman fires AR-15 at Rihanna’s mansion while singer is home, policy says

March 09, 2026

A 35-year-old Florida woman armed with an AR-15-style rifle fired multiple shots into pop star Rihanna’s Beverly Hills-area mansion on Sunday, March 8.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Ivanna Lisette Oritz was arrested approximately 30 minutes after the 1:21 p.m. shooting and is being held on $10.2 million bail on suspicion of attempted murder.

The police dispatch audio reported that around 10 gunshots were heard near Rihanna’s residence in the affluent Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood.

The weapon AR-15 is a lightweight, semi-automatic, modular rifle based on the Colt AR-15 design, which was derived from the ArmaLite AR-15 in the 1950s.

Often chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO or .223 Remington, it is widely customisable for hunting, target shooting, and home defence, making it one of the most popular rifles in the U.S.

Popular manufacturers include Colt, Palmetto State Armoury, Springfield Armoury (Saint), and Aero Precision.

LAPD spokesperson Armen Arias said: “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings.”

Oritz is described in dispatch audio as a Hispanic female with blonde hair, wearing braids, and a cream-coloured blouse. 

