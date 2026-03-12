Trump endorses Jake Paul, says boxer can run for 'whatever office he wants'

President Donald Trump has given a blank check to the boxer-turned-YouTuber, saying “whatever office he wants” at a Kentucky midterm rally on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Trump, while speaking at a rally, said, “I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office.”

Endorsing Jake Paul, 29, Trump added, “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

Paul came on stage to join President Trump when he was asked.

The YouTuber Jake Paul while addressing the crowd with all praise for the president, said, “What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you.”

Connecting that with the spirit of the Kentuckians, Paul continued, “I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”

Paul, while reflecting on his childhood memories, said he grew up a few hours away from the rally at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky.

President Donald Trump introduced Jake Paul while inviting him onstage by saying he had asked him to appear on his podcast, which he was initially reluctant to do as president.

Trump said, “His local podcast is a big stuff and he’s big stuff. This guy has guts.”

The influencer-turned-boxer sustained a jaw injury during his heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua in December last year.