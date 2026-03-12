 
Italy eliminates Mexico, securing WBC knockout spot with Team USA

'You’re welcome, USA. We were thinking of you guys over at your hotel. So I’m glad you guys could join us in the party' said Italian captain Pasquantino

Geo News Digital Desk
March 12, 2026

Team USA can now take a long breath of relief after Italy stuns Mexico by knocking it out of the WBC on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

With Italy’s 3-1 triumph at Daikin Park, they topped Pool B with a stunning 4-0 record that earned them a buzzing knockout spot.

But amid all this, Italy made sure Team USA’s campaign in the tournament didn't halt despite beating them in a crushing defeat by 8-6 on Tuesday night, March 10.

Buzzing with the victory, the Italian captain Vinnie Pasquantino, in an on-field interview didn’t forget to mention Team USA.

Pasquantino said, “You’re welcome, USA. We were thinking of you guys over at your hotel. We were thinking of you guys, so I’m glad you guys could join us in the party.”

Italy will be playing against Puerto Rico at Daikin Park this coming Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The Italian side mostly comprised of young guns of Italian Americans, unleashed its attack on Mexico, starting with a second-inning solo home run from captain Pasquantino, a fourth-inning shot from veteran Jon Berti, and a three-run fifth inning that cemented Team USA's berth in the quarters.

Team USA is set to clash with Canada in Houston on Friday, March 13, 2026.

For context, Canada has claimed their spot in the quarterfinals with back-to-back triumphs over Puerto Rico and Cuba to take the top position in Pool A.

