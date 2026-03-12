SiriusXM's Lord Sear mourned by hip-hop world after death at 52

The hip-hop world is mourning the death of SiriusXM's legendary Lord Sear who passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

In a social media post, Shade 45 station has confirmed Sear’s death, stating, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio, he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us. Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you.”

Who was Lord Sear?

Sear had been a high-energy radio DJ for over two decades on Shade 45, SiriusXM’s satellite and online radio station founded by Eminem in 2004.

Lord Sear began his career as part of the hip-hop group Kurious in the 1990s.

He joined the iconic The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show.

As part of Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, Sear got the chance to tour the world at the start of the millennium.

Sear also made some brief stints; he recorded his voice for Grand Theft Auto III and appeared in a cameo on Big Pun’s 2000 Yeeeah Bay album intro.

The iconic hip-hop icon also co-hosted the All Out Show with Rude Jude on Shade 45.

Up until his death, Sear continued to produce The Lord Sear Special on Shade 45.

Fans and peers have been mourning Lord Sear and writing heartfelt tributes.

Among them were E-40, Fat Joe, Mickey Factz, Hit-Boy, Rapsody, Tony Yayo, 9th Wonder, and Skyzoo.

Fat Joe commented on the post on Instagram, writing, “God bless I know him my whole career love you sear.”

Shade 45 will pay honor and celebrate the legacy of Sear, airing a special broadcast on Thursday, March 12, from noon to 4 p.m. ET on SiriusXM.