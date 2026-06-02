Authorities move to revive inactive airports to expand air connectivity across Pakistan

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft taxis ahead of its takeoff for Paris at the Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad on January 10, 2025. — AFP

Decision taken in high-level meeting at PAA headquarters in Karachi.

Instructions also issued for Sukkur, New Gwadar and other facilities.

Dera Ismail Khan Airport recently restored after years of inactivity.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has decided to accelerate efforts to restore and operationalise inactive airports across the country, according to sources familiar with a meeting held at the authority's headquarters in Karachi.

The high-level huddle, chaired by PAA Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, was attended by senior officials from airport services, engineering services and the commercial department, said sources privy to the minutes of the meeting.

Participants were directed to move ahead with the revival of airports in Dera Ismail Khan, Turbat, Dalbandin and Saidu Sharif, while instructions were also issued regarding the restoration of operations at Sukkur, New Gwadar and other facilities, the sources added.

The move follows recent efforts by the Ministry of Defence and the PAA to rehabilitate dormant aviation infrastructure and improve regional air connectivity.

Earlier this month, Dera Ismail Khan Airport was restored after years of inactivity as part of a broader push to bring non-operational airports back into service.

Sources said the Ministry of Defence has directed the PAA to expedite the restoration of all inactive airports nationwide.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to a new private airline, although details were not immediately available.

It must be noted that the PAA was set up by the Ministry of Aviation through a statutory notification dated 9 August 2024 (SRO.1216(I)/2024) to improve the management, operation and development of airports and related services across the country.