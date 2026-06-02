Pakistan urges UN to make mediation first line of defence against conflicts amid ME crisis

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad speaks at the United Nations Security Council meeting. — X@PakistanUN_NY

Ambassador highlights Pakistan's ties with Iran, Gulf states, US.

Pakistan backs early warning systems and preventive diplomacy.

Calls for stronger UN mediation architecture and funding support.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and continuing diplomatic efforts surrounding the US-Iran conflict, Pakistan told the United Nations on Monday that mediation must become the guiding principle of conflict prevention rather than a tool used only after crises erupt.

This message was conveyed by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, during the UN General Debate on strengthening the role of mediation in the peaceful settlement of disputes, conflict prevention and resolution.

"Peaceful settlement of disputes remains a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and a solemn obligation under the UN Charter," he said, adding, "The true test of our commitment to peace is not how we condemn conflicts after they break out, but how proactively we prevent them in the first place."

Describing mediation as an essential instrument for peace, he said: "Mediation is the bridge between confrontation and peace. It enables diplomacy to further its noble purpose to replace force with reason, silence with dialogue, and human suffering with justice."

"Conflicts arise when diplomacy is delayed, dialogue is avoided, and disputes are allowed to fester," he said, stressing that the UN's first responsibility was not only to respond to conflicts after they erupt but also to prevent them before they destroy lives, regions and generations."

Ambassador Ahmad also referred to UN Security Council Resolution 2788, presented by Pakistan and adopted unanimously in July 2025.

He said the resolution reaffirmed the centrality of Chapter VI, encouraged the effective use of mediation and good offices, and underscored the role of the United Nations and regional organisations in the peaceful settlement of disputes.

According to the envoy, the same belief has guided Pakistan's diplomatic conduct, including during the recent crisis in the Middle East.

"As a friendly neighbour of Iran, a brotherly partner of the Gulf countries, and a country with longstanding ties of amity with the United States, Pakistan continues to make sincere efforts to facilitate a durable solution for regional and global peace and stability," he said.

Outlining Pakistan's proposals to strengthen mediation efforts, the ambassador called for mediation to begin early through enhanced early warning systems, preventive diplomacy, the secretary-general's good offices and proactive use of Chapter VI mechanisms.

He also stressed the need to anchor mediation in international law and the UN Charter, address the root causes of conflicts, strengthen the UN mediation architecture through predictable funding and deeper partnerships, and encourage parties to view mediation as a responsibility to their people and international peace.

Pakistan, he added, would continue to uphold mediation at the heart of collective efforts aimed at peaceful settlement, conflict prevention and conflict resolution.