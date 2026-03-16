Dolly Parton credits Jane Fonda for launching her acting career

Fonda has previously opened up about how she became close with Parton while filming '9 to 5'

Dolly Parton is looking back on her first-ever appearance on the big screen, and how her longtime friend Jane Fonda made it happen.

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, the Queen of Country reflected on her theatrical film debut opposite Fonda on the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, which launched her into mainstream pop culture. Sharing an excerpt from her new book, Star of the Show: My life on Stage, Parton, 80, recalled how Fonda, 88, finally convinced her to try her hand at acting.

“I never particularly wanted to be in the movies. I also never ruled it out. I just knew that if I was going to go down that road, it would have to come naturally like everything else did,” Parton wrote, noting that she was focused on her music and touring at the time.

“But Jane Fonda sent me this script because she thought I might bring in some folks who would go see me in a movie,” Parton continued. “The script, of course, was for 9 to 5… the story was great… and I thought, I’ll do this.”

The Jolene hitmaker then recalled how the film’s iconic theme song came together. “The storyline and the opportunity got me to thinking too. I figured if I could write the theme song, it’d be even more worth doing the movie. If it was a hit, great. If it was a flop, nobody would even know. So I got with Jane and I said, ‘Yeah I’d love to do it if I can write the theme song.’”

The song went on to earn nominations for an Academy Award and a Grammy.

Fonda has also spoken about the friendship they formed while making the film. “She is an amazing woman. She is so smart, and she’s kinda psychic. She’s really profound. I am in awe of Dolly - I love her very much,” the Grace & Frankie star said on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast in 2023.