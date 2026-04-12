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Robert Pattinson spots ‘strange' Twilight moment years later

Robert Pattinson noticed a funny detail in his Twilight performance years later

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 12, 2026

Robert Pattinson spots ‘strange Twilight moment years later
Robert Pattinson spots ‘strange' Twilight moment years later

Robert Pattinson recently looked back at his time in Twilight and noticed something about his performance that he never realised before.

While watching the film again, one small moment caught the actor’s attention and made him laugh.

Robert talked about a scene in the school cafeteria where his character Edward Cullen sat down.

At the time, he must have thought the movement looked calm and controlled but when he saw it now, it felt a bit strange to him.

“There was one thing I did see the other day, which is quite funny,” he said.

The Drama star explained that he pressed “his index finger and middle finger on each hand into the table” while sitting, something he never noticed back then.

Even though he found the moment funny, he still spoke warmly about the film.

He said he “really loved” Twilight and appreciated how seriously everyone took the story, even though it was different.

Looking back, Robert felt he respected that effort more now. His words showed that he could laugh at himself while still valuing the role that made him famous.

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