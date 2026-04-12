'SNL' gets grown-up glow thanks to Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo left a strong first impression by delivering a flawless opening monologue.

On Saturday, April 11, the Euphoria star made his Saturday Night Live debut with an epic hosting gig during Season 51, Episode 17.

Joining him for the night was musical guest Anitta, who also marked her first appearance on the iconic stage.

Bringing his infectious energy and charm to Studio 8H, the 56-year-old American actor and playwright kicked of the night with a nearly five-minute monologue.

Joking about his growing presence across television and film, he referred to his roles in Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead, and Sing Sing.

He even compared himself to the “uncle,” audiences keep seeing in their living rooms, playfully embracing his status as a familiar face.

The Running Man actor leaned into his signature charisma, telling viewers he brings a “spectacular, sexy vibe” wherever he goes.

Notably, he didn’t break character even once throughout the episode, maintaining composure during even the most chaotic and absurd moments.

Beyond comedy and his appearances in a few sketches, Domingo used the high-profile stint to spotlight his upcoming role as Joe Jackson in Michael, the highly anticipated biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, set for release on April 24, 2026.

The timing of the episode also aligned closely with the upcoming Season 3 premiere of Euphoria, where Domingo reprises his role as Ali, Rue’s recovery sponsor.