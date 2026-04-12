Inside Taylor Swift's heartfelt wedding surprise from close pals: Source

Taylor Swift's friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, HAIM sisters plan out elaborate tribute for pop star

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has their friends in a beyond-excited state as they await the highly-guarded secret date for the nuptials.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, have been facing rumours of a June 13 Rhode Island wedding, and then the New York July 3 wedding, but none of them have been confirmed.

However, Swift’s pals Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and more have been engrossed in the preparations for quite a while and an insider revealed that they have planned a wholesome surprise for the Grammy winner.

They noted that the bride-to-be’s friends have compiled a video montage of Swift to play at their wedding, adding, “Much of the footage shows Taylor smiling and laughing, as she absolutely loves how funny Travis is,” as reported by The Sun.

The video is reportedly six or seven minutes long and features all the notable moments from the Opalite hitmaker’s life since she met the love of her life, and her soon-to-be-husband.

Swift’s best friend Gomez is also planning a karaoke session for the wedding party guests to “show their love” and “help celebrate Taylor’s superstardom.” The source added, “Everyone loved the chance to praise Taylor while singing and dancing together.”

The football star is reportedly “super excited” about the memorable day and “wants to do everything he can to ensure she has the best wedding day ever and to build lasting memories.”

Swift and Kelce have fans excited for their wedding since August 2025 when they announced their engagement.