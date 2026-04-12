SZA reacts to viral Coachella fill-in rumours: 'Who made this up?'

SZA is not secretly waiting in the wings at Coachella 2026 ¬– and she made that crystal clear.

After a viral post claimed she’d been paid six figures to stand by in case Justin Bieber bailed on his headline set, SZA jumped into the comments with reality check.

“Lmao who made this up?” she wrote. “I’ve seen this 4 times now. I’m in New York no one paid me a dime. Wishing everyone the best.”

The rumour mill did not stop there, of course. The post – featuring the Kill Bill singer – insisted she was on standby for Bieber’s April Shows, where he’s slated to perform alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

Fans? Not ready to let it go.

“Did yall forget bieber is in one of her videos / songs… she might pop up on his set atp,” one hopeful commenter wrote. Another chimed in: “@sza baby girl just come we want to see you.”

To be fair, the crossover is not random – SZA and Bieber did team up on an acoustic version of Snooze. So yeah, he wishful thinking checks out.

As for Bieber, he’s already teasing a packed set. “I’m gonna do the whole, both [SWAG] projects, probably,” he said on a Twitch stream, promising a mix of new tracks and classics. Nerves? A little. But Coachella, he said, “It soothes the soul.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is ready in full ‘Bieberchella’ mode – rocking merch and teasing the vibe before he even hits the stage.

Bottom line: SZA’s not on standby… but fans are not giving up on a surprise just yet.