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Justin Bieber hypes fans up with beloved song ahead of Coachella set

Justin Bieber fans excitedly await Coachella headline set to hear early career-defining hits

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Justin Bieber hypes fans up with beloved song ahead of Coachella set
Justin Bieber fans excitedly await Coachella headline set to hear early career-defining hits

Justin Bieber teased a trip down the memory lane during the soundcheck of his Coachella performance as fans excitedly await the headline set.

The Baby hitmaker will be headlining both Saturdays of the music festival - April 11 and April 18, and fans on social media believe that he will be performing his early hits which made him a pop sensation.

Bieber, 32, was heard sound checking his hit track STAY featuring The Kid Laroi earlier in the day and the clips of fans overhearing it went viral on social media. 

Fans flocked to the comments, sharing they couldn't wait to experience the song live on stage. 

"OMG i guessed it when they performed it together during his private concert!!" added a fan on X.

During the same soundcheck, the Beliebers also noticed the Daisies singer rehearsing his initial hit, Baby, which sent the fans into frenzy.

"THE FIRST SONG IN THE WORLD," and "AAAAAAAAAAA," exclaimed the fans while others declared, "I'm READY JUSTIN," and "THE BIG DAY HAS ARRIVED."

Bieber's fans will be seeing the singer perform on a grand scale like Coachella after a long time, since his 2022 tour was paused midway due to health issues.  

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