Venezuela stuns Team USA to claim World Baseball Classic crown

Venezuela upsets Team USA 3-2 in a Tuesday night dream match-up at LoanDepot Park, Miami, on March 17, 2026.

Team USA had been flat all night, struggling to find their rhythm.

But in the eighth inning, Bryce Harper became the star of the night, tying the game with one massive swing.

Both teams entered Tuesday night's game with familiar 5-1 tournament records.

Venezuela only lost its final pool D game against the Dominican Republic before straight comeback victories over Japan and Italy.

Team USA was defeated by Italy in a Pool B match before narrowly winning against Canada and the Dominican Republic to qualify for the WBC final for the third time in a row.

Tuesday’s WBC showdown gets more hype amid the US military operation that captures Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3, 2026.

Maduro and Flores are in U.S. custody facing charges in the New York court.

The ceremonial display before the match uplifted the moment of the showdown.

At 8 p.m. EDT, the stadium lights were turned off, and a row of lights lit up along the foul lines.

Team USA captain Aaron Judge led the Americans down the left-field line.

Venezuelan first baseman Luis Arraez countered with his teammates from the other corner.

The two teams met at the plate as red, blue, and green lights flashed throughout the stadium.

The buzzing Venezuelan crowd at LoanDepot Park celebrated their team’s big win.

For context, Miami’s metropolitan area, is inhabited by Venezuelan immigrants with over 250,000 in the U.S.