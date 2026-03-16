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USA pitches its way to WBC final, shuts out Dominican Republic

Rodríguez standing on third base. The game was a display of big guns, featuring players who won 12 MVP awards, were selected to more than 50 All-Star games

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

USA pitches its way to WBC final, shuts out Dominican Republic
USA pitches its way to WBC final, shuts out Dominican Republic 

The Sunday night star-studded semifinal showdown exceeded all hopes with a jam-packed crowd at the LoanDepot Park, Miami, on March 15, 2026.

Team USA’s power arms, from Paul Skenes to Mason Miller, dominated the Dominican Republic’s formidable lineup, with a 2-1 win, pitching its way to the World Baseball Classic.

Sunday presented Team USA with the golden opportunity to clinch the World Baseball Classic championship for the second time after losing to Japan in the title game in 2023.

The D.R.’s only run came from Junior Caminero’s two-out homer in the second inning.

The game ended with closer Miller retiring Geraldo Perdomo to leave Rodríguez standing on third base.

The game was a display of big guns, featuring players who won 12 MVP awards, were selected to more than 50 All-Star games, and 18 players who received top-10 MVP votes last season.

Captain America, Aaron Judge, after the game, said, “This is what you dream about as a kid. Playing with the best of the best. We’ve got the best squad out there. They’ve got the best squad out there.”

Living the dream, Judge recalled, “It’s what you play when you’re in your backyard playing Wiffle Ball. It’s moments like this you dream about.”

Team USA is set to play the winner of Monday’s Venezuela-Italy clash in the second semis.

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