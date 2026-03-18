'Spider Man: Brand New Day' trailer sparks Sadie Sink theories

Blink and you might miss her… or maybe not?

The first trailer for Spider Man: Brand New Day just dropped, and instead of focusing on Tom Holland’s next chapter, fans are busy playing detective over one big mystery: where is Sadie Sink?

Her role is still under wraps – but the internet is convinced she’s hiding in plain sight.

Clue 1: The floating room

There’s a blink and you’ll miss it moment where walls lift off the ground, revealing someone seated in a chair. Naturally, fans went full conspiracy mode. The leading theory?

Sink could be playing Jean Grey, whose telekinetic powers would make that moment… very on brand.

Clue 2: The shackled wrists

Another quick shot shows restrained wrists in what looks like a containment setup. Some viewers think it connects directly to the floating room scene – same person, same powers, just a lot more tension.

Clue 3: The hooded figure

A shadowy, hooded character pops up briefly. Face hidden, identity unknown… and yes, fans are once again pointing to Sink.

Is any of this confirmed? Not even close. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation from spiraling – in a fun way.

Sony’s official synopsis promises a darker turn: "After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man..."

With Peter Parker now completely erased from everyone’s memory, things are already messy. Add a possible mutant-level twist? Even messier.

One thing’s clear: Marvel fans love a mystery – and Sadie Sink might just be at the center of it.

Here's the trailer:



