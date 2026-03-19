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Colin Jost picks his all time favourite ‘Saturday Night Live' cold open

Colin Jost joined SNL as a writer in 2005 and became a cast member and co-anchor

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 19, 2026

Colin Jost picks his all time favourite ‘Saturday Night Live cold open
Colin Jost picks his all time favourite ‘Saturday Night Live' cold open

Colin Jost shared his favourite opening scene from Saturday Night Live and it goes back to one of the show’s most talked about moments.

While speaking on The Rundown, he said the 2008 sketch with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is still the best in his eyes.

In that scene, Tina played Sarah Palin while Amy played Katie Couric, turning real interview into something very funny and memorable.

"If I'm making a rundown and I'm picking a cold open, the Katie Couric–Sarah Palin interview, I think, I would put in here," Jost said.

The iconic comedian also said that the sketch means a lot to him personally because it reminds him of his early days on the show.

"It's nostalgic for me, because it was early on for me as a writer," he explained.

“[Seth Meyers] wrote it. I'm sure Tina and Amy also helped on it."

Jost also praised the trio and said, "I think they're two of the best to ever do it."

Colin, however, added that he still enjoys simple and short openings that focus on one strong idea and a solid performance.

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