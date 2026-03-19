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Zayn Malik unveils tracklist for new album 'KONNAKOL,' confirms next single

The former 'One Direction' star will drop 'Sideways' next week, the album's second single after 'Die For Me'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 19, 2026

Zayn Malik unveils tracklist for new album &apos;KONNAKOL,&apos; confirms next single
Malik will also embark on his 'KONNAKOL' tour in May

Zayn Malik is sharing the full look at his new era.

On Wednesday, March 18, the former One Direction star finally unveiled the full 15-song tracklist for his upcoming fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which will be released on April 17, 2026. Furthermore, his next single, Sideways, will drop next week on March 27, marking the second release from the album following Die For Me.

“Yo! Full tracklist out now for you :)” he wrote on Instagram alongside some of the cover art for the album.

Malik first announced KONNAKOL on February 4. 

Two days later, he announced The KONNNAKOL Tour — his first ever headline arena and stadium tour — kicking off on May 12 in Manchester and wrapping up on November 20 in Miami, Florida, with a total of 30 shows.

Here is the full tracklist for Zayn Malik’s KANNAKOL album:

  1. Nusrat
  2. Betting Folk
  3. Used to the Blues
  4. Sideways
  5. 5th Element
  6. Prayers
  7. Side Effects
  8. Met Tonight
  9. Fatal
  10. Take Turns
  11. Blooming
  12. Like I Have You
  13. Loving the Way I Do
  14. Breathe
  15. Die For Me
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