Zayn Malik unveils tracklist for new album 'KONNAKOL,' confirms next single

Malik will also embark on his 'KONNAKOL' tour in May

Zayn Malik is sharing the full look at his new era.

On Wednesday, March 18, the former One Direction star finally unveiled the full 15-song tracklist for his upcoming fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which will be released on April 17, 2026. Furthermore, his next single, Sideways, will drop next week on March 27, marking the second release from the album following Die For Me.

“Yo! Full tracklist out now for you :)” he wrote on Instagram alongside some of the cover art for the album.

Malik first announced KONNAKOL on February 4.

Two days later, he announced The KONNNAKOL Tour — his first ever headline arena and stadium tour — kicking off on May 12 in Manchester and wrapping up on November 20 in Miami, Florida, with a total of 30 shows.

Here is the full tracklist for Zayn Malik’s KANNAKOL album: