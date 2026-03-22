Senator Sherry Rehman's daughter Marvi Malik passes away after brain haemorrhage

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and her daughter Marvi Malik. — Instagram@sherryrehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator and former minister Sherry Rehman's daughter Marvi Malik passed away in Karachi, the PPP Secretariat said on Sunday.

The PPP Secretariat shared that Marvi had suffered a brain haemorrhage a few days ago.

President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, praying that Allah grants strength and patience to them to bear the loss.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Sherry Rehman’s daughter.

Leaders of the party and government officials also expressed deep sorrow over her passing.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon offered his condolences, saying he shares the grief of Senator Sherry Rehman and her family during this difficult time.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said she was “deeply saddened and shocked” upon hearing the news, extending her condolences to Rehman and her family during this difficult time.

Separately, Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed also expressed grief over the loss, stating that she stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of sorrow.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief, terming Marvi Malik’s death an “unbearable loss”. He said he shares the sorrow of Sherry Rehman and the bereaved family.

According to the family, the funeral prayers of Marvi Khurshid Malik will be offered on Monday at 3:30pm in DHA Phase 8, Karachi.