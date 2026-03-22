Fire erupts at Karachi's blaze-damaged Gul Plaza

Firefighters work to douse flames following a fire at Gul Plaza in Karachi, March 22, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Fire erupted in a shop at the inferno-hit Gul Plaza on Sunday, sending smoke billowing from the debris, fire brigade officials said, with 12 fire tenders deployed to control the blaze.

Authorities initially dispatched three fire tenders to control the blaze at the once-sprawling shopping complex, sealed following a deadly January fire that claimed 79 lives.

However, the number of vehicles was later increased to a dozen as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Speaking to Geo News, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Asma Batool said that the building, which had been sealed, caught fire in the basement.

Teams were attempting to enter the premises to assess the situation, she said, adding the extent of damage across shops was not immediately clear.

Police later said that a suspected drug-addicted person, allegedly attempting theft, may have started the fire after entering the premises of the sealed complex.

The individual has been taken into custody for questioning, they added.

Meanwhile, firefighting teams requested immediate assistance from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), which activated emergency protocols at Nipa Chowrangi and Safoora hydrants.

An official said that water tankers were dispatched to support operations, with the hydrants' cell head in close contact with the fire brigade and rescue officials.

At the affected site, firefighting teams used specialised smoke injectors to clear the smoke from inside the gutted building.

With firefighting operations underway, one lane of MA Jinnah Road has been closed for traffic over safety concerns.

Traffic police said that the route from the Tibet Centre towards Numaish Chowrangi has been closed for all traffic.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.