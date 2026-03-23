Imran Khan undergoes third eye procedure at Pims

PTI founder Imran Khan leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

PTI leader brought to Pims with his consent, says hospital authorities.

Anti-VEGF injection administered as part of eye care treatment: Hospital.

Procedure carried out under strict medical protocols at op theatre: Pims.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has undergone a third eye procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), where doctors declared his vision satisfactory following a detailed examination, hospital authorities said on Monday.

The former premier was brought to the hospital with his consent, where he was administered a third anti-VEGF injection as part of his ongoing treatment, according to a statement issued by the hospital administration.

The procedure was carried out at an operation theatre under strict medical protocols and precautionary measures, it noted.

A medical board assessed his condition after the procedure and expressed satisfaction with his eyesight, the hospital said. Officials stressed that the PTI leader remained stable throughout and was discharged shortly after the treatment.

Monday's procedure marks the latest phase in his eye care. He was earlier shifted to the hospital from Adiala jail on February 24, when he received the second dose following a comprehensive examination.

At the time, cardiology tests, including echocardiography and an electrocardiogram, had shown his normal results, and he was declared medically stable, according to an earlier statement.

On March 18, his medical check-up was completed by a newly formed board comprising five doctors and staffers at Adiala jail following instructions from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier this month, the IHC directed the capital city's chief commissioner to constitute a medical board to assess his health condition, while rejecting a petition seeking his transfer to a private hospital.

The jailed PTI founder was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and the court's amicus curiae, Salman Safdar.

The condition occurs when the main vein draining blood from the retina becomes blocked and is often associated with cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Sources said that the medical team, comprising five doctors and supporting medical staff, completed a thorough two-hour assessment during which they examined the PTI founder's affected eye.

The team includes ENT specialist Professor Altaf Hussain, cardiologist Professor Akhtar Ali Bandesha, Dr Muhammad Ali Arif, and Professor Nadeem Qureshi from Al-Shifa Eye Hospital.

SC report

The PTI founder's health emerged as the latest point of contention between the government and the opposition comprising PTI and the TTAP alliance after a report, submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and SC's amicus curiae Barrister Salman Safdar.

The report revealed that the PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Furthermore, the report stated that the former premier — who has been in jail since August 2023 — has complained of losing 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Khan, 73, has been jailed since August 2023 after convictions he and his PTI call politically motivated.

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage.

Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.