Karachi braces for showers this week amid countrywide rain forecast

Motorcyclists ride through heavy rain in Karachi, on March 18, 2026. — APP

Showers expected in several Sindh districts on multiple days: PMD.

Adds Northern, northwestern regions will also receive wet spells.

Rain also likely in Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Karachi is expected to receive rainfall this week as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a countrywide rain forecast, warning of wet weather, strong winds, thunder, and lightning across many regions from March 24 to 30.

The PMD on Monday said that a western weather system is expected to enter parts of Balochistan on March 24 and intensify by the night of March 27.

Under its influence, wet spells are likely in Balochistan's Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Gwadar, Pasni, Marwar, and other districts including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Chagai, Dalbandin, Kalat, Sibi, Kohlu, Quetta, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Loralai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Qalat, and Mastung.

In Sindh, Karachi and Hyderabad are expected to receive showers on March 25, 26, 28, and 29, with additional rainfall likely in Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Kashmore.

During the previous spell, the metropolis had received heavy rain with thunder and lightning on the first day of Eid ul Fitr, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas, while inundated roads and potholes disrupted traffic across the city.

A fallen tree lies on a road after heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds lashed Karachi, on March 18, 2026. — APP

Earlier this month, at least 19 people lost their lives after a powerful thunderstorm accompanied by gale-force winds lashed the port city.

The PMD, in its latest forecast, said that northern and northwestern regions will also be affected by the system, and rainfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Kurram, Sawabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, showers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Virkan, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan between March 25 and 30.

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are also expected to receive rain during this period, the weather department concluded.