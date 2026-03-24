Punjab 'mulls' extending school holidays, early market closures

Students on their way to school on a scooty in Sargodha’s Satellite Town, on February 17. 2026. — APP

Fuel rationing plan sent to Punjab government.

Holidays in schools proposed until April 15.

Work from home, events ban recommended.

LAHORE: The Punjab government is weighing a series of measures, including extending school holidays and curtailing market hours, sources said, in a bid to tackle an emerging energy crisis driven by global fuel supply disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.

The sources told Geo News on Tuesday that the Punjab Energy Department submitted fresh recommendations to the provincial authorities, proposing fuel rationing on the pattern of the federal government to manage limited resources.

The proposed steps come as Pakistan grapples with rising petroleum prices and supply constraints triggered by disruptions in global oil flows amid escalating tensions in the Middle Eastern countries, including the closure of key shipping routes, mainly the Strait of Hormuz.

Among the key proposals is the extension of holidays in educational institutions until April 15, along with the introduction of a hybrid learning system in schools to reduce energy consumption. Currently, the schools are observing holidays till March 31.

The department has also suggested introducing a coupon-based or digital system to ensure the equitable distribution of petrol and diesel. It further proposed limiting fuel supply to vehicles on specific days as part of broader rationing efforts.

In addition, strict work-from-home directives have been recommended for private organisations, while a complete ban on non-essential events has also been proposed to conserve energy.

To ease pressure on fuel usage, the provincial authorities have been advised to expand metro and bus services, offering alternatives to private transport.

Energy-saving measures also include shutting down LED billboards and decorative lighting, and operating streetlights on alternate modes after 10pm.

The sources added that further restrictions on market operating hours are under consideration as part of the broader plan.