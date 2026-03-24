PDMA issues alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

A view of dark clouds hovering over Karachi, August 20, 2025. — INP

Strong winds and hail likely to damage weak structures and solar panels: PDMA.

Temperatures expected to drop across Sindh during upcoming spell of rain.

Met Office issues forecast for rain and thunderstorms across country starting today.

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued an alert for the upcoming spell of rain in Karachi and several parts of the province this week, as forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The port city, along with Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Larkana, are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms on March 25, 26, 28, and 29, the Met Office said.

In the wake of said rain forecast, the PDMA instructed its staff to remain on high alert with all necessary machinery ready.

As per the alert, strong winds and hail may damage weak structures and solar panels, while temperatures are expected to drop.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Tourists and travellers are urged to take precautions, and farmers are advised to protect crops in advance.

The rain alert was issued in compliance with the orders of Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, who chaired a meeting on the weather forecast earlier in the day.

During the meeting, he directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners to remain in the field for the next seven days.

He instructed the district administrations and local bodies to be fully mobilised.

Authorities have been ordered to ensure machinery for water drainage is available and operational, maintain traffic flow, and remove hazardous billboards.

Public awareness campaigns and all precautionary measures are to be completed ahead of the predicted weather events.

The Met Office on Monday issued a countrywide rain forecast, warning of wet weather, strong winds, thunder, and lightning across many regions from March 24 to 30.

As per the forecast, a western weather system is expected to enter parts of Balochistan today (March 24) and intensify by the night of March 27.

Under its influence, wet spells are likely in Balochistan's Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Gwadar, Pasni, Marwar, and other districts including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Chagai, Dalbandin, Kalat, Sibi, Kohlu, Quetta, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Loralai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Qalat, and Mastung.

The PMD, in its latest forecast, said that northern and northwestern regions will also be affected by the system, and rainfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Kurram, Sawabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, showers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Virkan, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan between March 25 and 30.

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are also expected to receive rain during this period, the weather department concluded.