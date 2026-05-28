Pakistan's armed forces reaffirm defence pledge on 28th anniversary of nuclear tests

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (centre), Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff (left) and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on December 8, 2025. — ISPR

Chiefs call achievement symbol of national unity, resilience, resolve.

Vow continued focus on security, stability, and national prosperity.

Describe tests as key to establishing Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent.

Pakistan’s top military leadership on Thursday conveyed warm greetings to the nation on the 28th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirming the armed forces’ unwavering commitment to safeguard the country from all challenges, according to the military's media wing.

In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, congratulated the people of Pakistan on the occasion.

The military leadership said Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the historic achievement of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power and restored the strategic balance in South Asia.

“The defining milestone symbolises the nation’s unity, resilience and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national honour,” the statement said.

The sentinels of the country described the achievement as a testament to the visionary leadership of the country, the remarkable contributions of scientists and engineers, and the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and the people of Pakistan.

The military's media wing further said Pakistan’s strategic capability remains a “sacred national trust” and serves as a guarantor of peace, stability, territorial integrity and credible deterrence in the region.

The armed forces vowed to continue ensuring the security, stability and prosperity of the country, doubling down on their commitment to national defence.

“On this momentous occasion, bowing in humility to the Almighty, the Pakistani nation renews its pledge of unity, vigilance, resilience and dedication for a stronger and prosperous Pakistan,” the ISPR statement added.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests in Chagai, Balochistan, in response to India’s nuclear explosions earlier that month. The tests marked Pakistan’s emergence as a declared nuclear power and are seen as having restored strategic balance in South Asia.

The development is credited with establishing Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent. The day is observed annually as Youm-e-Takbeer to commemorate the milestone and reaffirm the country’s defence capabilities.