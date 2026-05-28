In meeting with Naqvi, Saudi counterpart lauds Pakistan's regional de-escalation efforts

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets his Saudi counterpart Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud in Mina, Saudi Arabia on May 28, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@MOIofficialGoP

Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan soon.

Ministers discuss bilateral internal security cooperation.

Naqvi praises Saudi Hajj management arrangements.

Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region as fresh US strikes on Tehran threatened an already fragile ceasefire.

The Saudi interior minister made these remarks during a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Mina, Saudi Arabia, according to an official statement issued by the ministry on X.

Pakistan has been playing a key mediation role since hostilities erupted after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran's retaliatory strikes and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamabad brokered a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8 and later hosted direct talks between the two sides on April 11 and 12.

The earlier talks ended without a permanent agreement, but Pakistan continued backchannel efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran.

During today's meeting, the two ministers exchanged Eidul Adha greetings and extended good wishes to each other during the meeting, while the Saudi interior minister also congratulated Naqvi on performing Hajj.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations and internal security cooperation, the statement said.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional situation.

According to the statement, it was decided that 200 personnel of the Federal Constabulary’s Special Diplomatic Protection Unit would receive training in Saudi Arabia.

The statement added that a high-level delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Interior would soon visit Pakistan to further expand bilateral cooperation.

Naqvi also praised the Saudi government for its excellent arrangements and management during Hajj, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Revolutionary Guard targeted a US airbase after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes on an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation in hostilities highlighted threats to the tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran, dampening hopes for a peace deal and sending oil prices surging again.

The war has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes.

Trump has repeatedly said the end of the war is close but told media at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday he was not yet satisfied on a deal with Iran and the US was not discussing easing sanctions on it.