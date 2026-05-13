'One enemy on both borders': Minister sees no difference between Kabul, New Delhi

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing the National Assembly in Islamabad, on May 13, 2026. — Geo News

Qatar, Turkiye facilitated talks with Taliban.

Asif stresses Kabul acting as Indian proxy.

Minister warns of action against Kabul.

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday warned Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government against continued support for militants, saying Pakistan would respond to Kabul the same way it had responded to India.

“There is no difference between Delhi and Kabul,” Asif said while addressing the National Assembly in Islamabad, adding that “one enemy” was currently sitting on both Pakistan’s eastern and western borders.

The defence minister mentioned that the Kabul government had become a “proxy” of India and was unwilling to provide Pakistan with concrete assurances regarding cross-border terrorism.

“Kabul is not giving us any guarantee to stop terrorism,” Asif said, adding that Afghan authorities only made verbal commitments and were not prepared to provide written assurances.

“If they do not stop backing terrorists, then there will be war,” he warned, saying Pakistan had attempted to resolve the issue through dialogue involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

“We tried very hard to make them understand with the support of three countries,” Asif said, referring to diplomatic efforts involving the Taliban administration.

The minister also said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had not cooperated with the federal government for a long period in dealing with security challenges, though cooperation had now improved.

During his speech, opposition members shouted slogans and interrupted proceedings as Asif praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces.

“Our armed forces are giving unconditional sacrifices,” he said, adding that every citizen sacrificing their life at the border represented Pakistan’s identity.

The ties between the neighbouring nations have plummeted in recent years as Pakistan has repeatedly pressed the Taliban to ensure that their soil isn’t used for terrorism against Islamabad — a commitment that they have yet to fulfil.

While friendly countries have sought to ease tensions, Pakistan has made it clear that it would not compromise on the safety of its people and stresses repeatedly that the Taliban regime should ensure it does not support militancy.

Efforts by Turkiye and Qatar to mediate a truce last year briefly eased tensions but failed to secure a lasting agreement between Islamabad and Kabul.