 
Geo News

Hajj 2026: Saudi ministry unveils digital revolution to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims

Electronic platform now offers more than 250 digital services, says Saudi Hajj ministry
By
APP
|

Published May 13, 2026

Muslims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters
Muslims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has achieved a major milestone in early preparations for the Hajj 2026 season through its ''Electronic Track'' platform.

This digital initiative is set to provide unprecedented ease for pilgrims from around the world, including Pakistan, in securing accommodation, transport, and other essential services.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, the electronic platform now offers more than 250 digital services.

The system ensures seamless cooperation between Hajj service providers and relevant authorities to make the pilgrimage more organised and efficient.

For Pakistani pilgrims, the primary advantage is the pre-arrival integration of their data, which eliminates potential delays upon their arrival in the kingdom.

Integrated Management System Saudi media reports highlight that the ''Electronic Track'' serves as a unified platform that directly manages housing, catering, and transportation.

This modern data exchange has synchronised operations across various departments, ensuring that Pakistani pilgrims experience a smooth transition and hassle-free movement within the holy sites (Mashair Al-Muqaddassah), including Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat.

'Same enemy on both borders': Minister sees no difference between Kabul, New Delhi
'Same enemy on both borders': Minister sees no difference between Kabul, New Delhi
Karachi court grants 3-day physical remand of 'drug peddler' Pinky: police
Karachi court grants 3-day physical remand of 'drug peddler' Pinky: police
Explainer: What do we know about leaked Cambridge exam papers?
Explainer: What do we know about leaked Cambridge exam papers?
Explainer: Why have KU teachers suspended classes and examinations?
Explainer: Why have KU teachers suspended classes and examinations?
President approves Sitara-e-Shujaat for Liaqat Shaheed for averting major attack
President approves Sitara-e-Shujaat for Liaqat Shaheed for averting major attack
MDCAT, PMDC registration made compulsory for students seeking medical studies abroad
MDCAT, PMDC registration made compulsory for students seeking medical studies abroad
KP CM Afridi joins Imran sisters' sit-in near Adiala jail
KP CM Afridi joins Imran sisters' sit-in near Adiala jail
Inquiry ordered after woman ‘drug peddler' produced in court without handcuffs video
Inquiry ordered after woman ‘drug peddler' produced in court without handcuffs