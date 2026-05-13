Hajj 2026: Saudi ministry unveils digital revolution to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims

Muslims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has achieved a major milestone in early preparations for the Hajj 2026 season through its ''Electronic Track'' platform.

This digital initiative is set to provide unprecedented ease for pilgrims from around the world, including Pakistan, in securing accommodation, transport, and other essential services.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, the electronic platform now offers more than 250 digital services.

The system ensures seamless cooperation between Hajj service providers and relevant authorities to make the pilgrimage more organised and efficient.

For Pakistani pilgrims, the primary advantage is the pre-arrival integration of their data, which eliminates potential delays upon their arrival in the kingdom.

Integrated Management System Saudi media reports highlight that the ''Electronic Track'' serves as a unified platform that directly manages housing, catering, and transportation.

This modern data exchange has synchronised operations across various departments, ensuring that Pakistani pilgrims experience a smooth transition and hassle-free movement within the holy sites (Mashair Al-Muqaddassah), including Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat.