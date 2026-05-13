Cambridge postpones A-level maths exam after latest paper leak

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi during Cambridge exams on April 26, 2021. — X/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

KARACHI: Cambridge International Education (CIE) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the A-level mathematics paper 32 (9709) following the leak of the AS-level mathematics paper 52 (9709).

In a statement, CIE confirmed that its AS-level mathematics paper was shared prematurely against its strict regulations.

“We investigate such incidents promptly and thoroughly, and we are now working to understand the extent of the leak and determine next steps,” the statement read.

The CIE further said it would share detailed information with schools by May 22 regarding the approach to be adopted following the paper leak.

However, CIE said that following discussions with key stakeholders in Pakistan and as an additional security and identification measure, it has decided to postpone the A-level mathematics paper 32 (9709) examination scheduled to be held in Pakistan on May 15.

CIE said the examination would be replaced with a new paper, while a revised exam date within the June series would be communicated by May 22.

“The Cambridge International AS and A level results release date of August 11 remains unchanged,” it added.

Cambridge Country Director Uzma Yousuf said: “Our priority is to ensure that students are not disadvantaged by this incident, and we continue to take all possible measures to protect the integrity of our exams.

“Our decisions about the next steps are taken by senior and experienced professionals who are in possession of all the facts and our principles are: Ensuring the fairness and reliability of the grades that we award, so that universities and other users of the grades can continue to trust them,” the CIE statement said while quoting Uzma.

The statement further said that the nature of the exam paper theft seen in the current exam series is unprecedented.

“We believe it is the work of criminals seeking to undermine examinations and the futures of the students who depend on them. We are pursuing several legal routes to stop and punish those responsible,” she said.

“While we do not comment on individual reports of paper leaks, we investigate all allegations. This example notwithstanding, leaks of papers remain rare, and where there is a genuine issue, we update schools at the right time and provide recommended next steps,” Cambridge Country Director Uzma added.

She also asked people only to trust official statements from Cambridge and not add to misinformation, which is very unhelpful for students.

Education minister orders immediate probe

A day earlier, following reports about the alleged leaks, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui directed the IBCC chairman to establish immediate contact with Cambridge authorities to ensure a thorough investigation, clarification of the facts, and urgent measures for the protection of students’ interests, reported state-run APP.

Expressing concern over the reported leaks, he said that such incidents caused severe mental stress, anxiety, and uncertainty for students and their parents, particularly for those who prepare for their examinations with hard work, dedication, and honesty.

Terming the incidents "an extremely serious matter", he emphasised that Cambridge must further strengthen and secure its examination system, security protocols, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure they remain effective and tamper-proof, thereby restoring and maintaining students’ trust and confidence.

Siddiqui reiterated that the government will not compromise on the future of students, the transparency of the examination system, and the protection of merit.

He stressed that all relevant institutions must fulfil their responsibilities with seriousness and accountability.