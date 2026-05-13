Karachi court grants 3-day physical remand of 'drug peddler' Pinky: police

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Tuesday’s request for physical remand was rejected.

Police later filed fresh plea for custody for investigation.

Pinky arrested from Garden area, wanted in ‘multiple’ cases.



A local court in Karachi on Wednesday approved a three-day physical remand of a high-profile woman "drug peddler", Anmol alias Pinky, in a case registered by Karachi South Police.

The police approached the court a day after a request for her physical remand was rejected. The suspect had earlier been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The investigating officer had cited three main grounds in the remand report: identifying the source of cocaine supply, determining her financial resources, and conducting a Criminal Record Office (CRO) check.

During Wednesday's hearing, the investigating officer once again sought physical remand in the case registered against Pinky. The DIG South said that a fresh plea for physical remand was filed before the court, adding that the details of previous cases against Anmol alias Pinky have also been collected.

Pinky, who was arrested from Karachi’s Garden area, was a highly wanted suspect and had been absconding in at least 10 different cases, according to police.

Police said weapons, cocaine, and other drugs worth around Rs1.5 million were recovered from her custody, adding that she was allegedly running a drug supply network in the port city.

'Pinky's voice note'

Separately, the investigators recovered multiple audio messages from her mobile phone. In one recording, she is heard warning contacts about a possible arrest and suggesting that her network would continue through another individual handling her operations.

"Hi friends! If you are listening to this message, it means either something has happened to me or I am no longer alive. If anything happens to me, someone will continue contacting you from this same number," Pinky can be heard saying this in the alleged voice note.

“The contact person will be a man, my friend, who will handle the work. If something happens to me, the work will continue through the same number."

SSP South removed from inquiry

In a separate development, the SSP South has been removed from the inquiry and was replaced by DIG West Irfan Baloch, according to a notification.

Irfan Baloch has been assigned to investigate all matters that surfaced during Pinky’s court appearance on Tuesday. The inquiry will also examine alleged violations of protocol.

The DIG West has been directed to submit his report within three days, as per the notification. The Additional IG said that strict action will be taken against any officers or officials found guilty of negligence or misconduct.