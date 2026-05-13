Explainer: What do we know about leaked Cambridge exam papers?

(Representational) A student attempts their question paper in Karachi, on April 10, 2026. — Online

KARACHI: Concerns among students and parents have intensified after multiple Cambridge examination papers were allegedly leaked online, prompting investigations by both Cambridge International and Pakistani authorities.

The controversy began on April 29, when the Mathematics (9709/12) AS-level paper was reportedly leaked after students had already taken the exam. Following complaints and reports circulating on social media, Cambridge International acknowledged the issue and announced that the paper would be retaken.

However, the situation escalated further when another AS-level mathematics (9709/5) paper allegedly appeared online — including solved answers — several hours before the examination began. Students later claimed that the exact same paper was used during the exam.

According to Cambridge’s own position, the issue is not limited to Pakistan alone. The leaks are linked to Cambridge’s Zone 3 and Zone 4 examination regions, which include several countries across Asia and Africa.

Cambridge officials say investigations are underway to determine where the papers were leaked from and who was responsible. Pakistan’s Cambridge Country Director Uzma Yousuf said the organisation was in contact with schools to minimise anxiety among students while the inquiry continued.

So far, Cambridge has not announced a final decision on whether more papers will be retaken or whether results will be adjusted through aggregation — a process in which marks are calculated using students’ performance in other exam components.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have also stepped in. According to officials, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Interior attended by senior education and security officials to discuss the repeated leaks and Cambridge International’s response.

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has also remained in contact with Cambridge International and proposed measures aimed at preventing future leaks, said the body’s executive director, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah.

Authorities have now decided that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), along with Pakistan’s National Cyber Security Intelligence Agency, will investigate the online circulation of the leaked papers. However, officials say it has not yet been determined how the papers were accessed or distributed before the examinations.

The controversy has sparked frustration among students and parents, many of whom say Cambridge examinations involve significant financial and emotional investment, making repeated leaks particularly damaging for candidates preparing for university admissions and scholarships.