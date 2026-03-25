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PSL 11 ticket refund process to begin from March 30

Ticket refund process expected to be completed within 15 working days, say organisers

By
Sports Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Spectators cheer during a hugely anticipated final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — Reuters
Spectators cheer during a hugely anticipated final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — Reuters

The refund process for tickets of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 will begin on March 30, tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.

The ticket holders who purchased their PSL 11 tickets online will receive refunds automatically through the original payment method used at the time of booking, which is applicable to all transactions made via debit and credit cards, as well as digital payment platforms.

The refund process, slated to commence on March 30, is expected to be completed within 15 working days. However, the exact timeline may vary slightly depending on the customers' respective banks or payment service providers.

The league's management further asserted that the ticket holders are not required to initiate the refund, but those experiencing delays beyond the stipulated period may contact their bank or payment platform for further assistance.

For the unversed, the tickets' refund came in the light of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to hold the historic PSL 11 behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore to align with officially announced national resource conservation efforts.

According to the updated itinerary, the tournament will comprise 44 matches played over 39 days, with each city hosting 22 fixtures. The opening match between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while the Qualifier will take place in Karachi.

As the tournament temporarily adopts a watch-from-home model, organisers have confirmed the introduction of enhanced broadcast and production features designed to deliver a superior viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.

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