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John Mellencamp wins Icon Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

John Mellencamp daughter Teddi presented him Icon Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 27, 2026

John Mellencamp wins Icon Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

John Mellencamp capped off a milestone night at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards with both an honor and a heartfelt performance.

He received the Icon Award from his daughter, Teddi Mellencamp, before strumming through acoustic renditions of his most beloved hits.

The 74-year-old rocker was visibly moved as Teddi delivered an emotional tribute, calling her father her “best friend.”

John then handed the trophy back to her, acknowledging her ongoing battle with stage 4 melanoma.

He then turned to the crowd with a mix of humor and encouragement.

"I’ve been doing this 50 years and I’ve enjoyed most of it," he quipped. 

"…for all you young people who are starting out, there’s nothing closer to heaven than writing a song or hearing your songs on the radio, or having a show."

Mellencamp’s acoustic set, featuring “Jack & Diane” and “Pink Houses”, was a reminder of the enduring power of his catalog.

Since his 1976 debut, he has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide.

He has earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and co founded Farm Aid with Willie Nelson and Neil Young, a benefit concert that has supported American farmers for over four decades.

iHeartRadio praised him as “the spirit of the American storyteller.”

It noted that his work has defined eras and influenced generations with its unmistakable voice and point of view.

Mellencamp will now take his greatest hits on the road this summer with the Dancing Words Tour – Greatest Hits, launching in July and spanning 19 dates through August.

The night also featured performances from Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, RAYE, TLC, Salt N Pepa, and En Vogue, while Miley Cyrus received the Innovator Award and Ludacris, who hosted the show, was honored with the Landmark Award.

Taylor Swift, Alysa Liu, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Sombr, Weezer, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Shaboozey and Vin Diesel were among other attendees.

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