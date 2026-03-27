Karachi police recover minor girl abducted from Seaview

A three-year-old recovered girl is seen in this image on March 26, 2026. — Facebook@KarachiPoliceOfficial

The Karachi police have recovered a three-year-old girl, who was reportedly kidnapped from Seaview Beach on the third day of Eid ul Fitr.

A kidnapping case was filed at the Darakhshan Police Station on March 25, The News reported.

Police circulated the girl's photographs and details on social media to help locate her. The South Investigation Police later found her safe near Jackson Masan Chowk.

The police said the child’s photographs and details were circulated on social media platforms to aid in her recovery. She was later found safe near Jackson Masan Chowk.

A suspect, identified as Abubakar, has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the case had been registered at the Darakhshan police station on kidnapping charges on the complaint of the child’s father, Waseem. The complainant, a resident of Nazimabad, stated that he had visited Seaview with his family for recreation on the third day of Eid ul Fitr.

He said that during the outing, his three daughters were with him. Two of them ran towards the sea in the crowd, prompting him and his wife to chase after them, while the girl, identified as Warisha, was playing with the sand on the beach.

“When we returned, Warisha was not there,” he said, adding that the family searched extensively for the child but could not find her. He alleged that unknown individuals had kidnapped his daughter. He appealed for her safe recovery.

Darakhshan SHO Rashid Ali said that a large number of people had thronged Seaview during the Eid holidays, and dozens of children had gone missing over the three days, but they were later reunited with their families by the police.